A new training programme aimed at helping first responders better support people on the autism spectrum during emergencies is expected to improve conditions both for those needing assistance and for those providing it, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Friday.

Speaking at the presentation of the programme, Charalambides said the initiative was the result of cooperation between the Cyprus Ambulance Service, Voice for Autism and Bank of Cyprus’ SupportCY.

He explained that the programme brings together the practical experience of ambulance crews with the knowledge and lived experiences of people with autism and their families.

During an emergency, loud noises, bright lights or sudden changes in surroundings can create additional difficulties for someone on the autism spectrum, he said, stressing that autism affects individuals differently.

Charalambides said the health ministry had a responsibility to organise services capable of responding to these needs.

He also acknowledged the pressures faced by ambulance crews, who often work in unfamiliar environments and have limited time to assess a situation.

Specialised training and access to appropriate support tools, he said, would strengthen their ability to respond safely and effectively.

The minister placed particular emphasis on the involvement of people on the autism spectrum in delivering the training, allowing them to share their own experiences directly with first responders.

The initiative also includes workshops for families, scheduled to take place across Cyprus throughout November.

Charalambides said the ministry intended to use the experience gained from the programme to strengthen the continuing training of healthcare personnel, ensuring that the knowledge acquired would remain useful beyond the completion of the initiative.