CISCO Ltd led trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) in October, accounting for 33.54 per cent of market activity including package transactions, according to the exchange’s official members’ market share report published on October 30, 2026.

The brokerage recorded a 34.25 per cent share excluding packages, with transactions valued at €4.06 million.

Mega Equity Financial Services Ltd ranked second, capturing 23.63 per cent of trading including packages and 21.06 per cent excluding them, with a cumulative transaction value of €2.86 million.

Atlantic Securities Ltd took third place when package transactions were included, with a 15.70 per cent share, while Argus Stockbrokers Ltd ranked third without packages, accounting for 15.40 per cent.

Eurobank EFG Equities Investment Firm SA recorded a 7.07 per cent share including packages and 8.17 per cent excluding them.

Prochoice Financial Services Ltd accounted for 2.90 per cent of trading with packages and 3.35 per cent without, while Emkap Ltd recorded respective shares of 1.55 per cent and 1.79 per cent.

One Plus Capital Limited captured 1.04 per cent of October trading including packages and 1.20 per cent excluding them.

Global Capital Securities and Financial Services Ltd recorded 0.70 per cent with packages and 0.81 per cent without.

Alpha Finance Brokerage and Investment Services SA accounted for 0.32 per cent of trading including packages, while Piraeus Securities SA recorded 0.10 per cent.

Solidus Security SA and National Securities SA completed the monthly table, with respective shares of 0.07 per cent and 0.03 per cent including packages.

For the cumulative period from January 1 to October 30, 2026, CISCO maintained its leading position, accounting for 30.52 per cent of market activity including packages and 33.95 per cent excluding them.

Its cumulative transaction value reached €58.18 million.

Mega Equity Financial Services retained second place over the ten-month period, with a 22.17 per cent share including packages and 24.12 per cent without.

Argus Stockbrokers recorded a cumulative 12.90 per cent share including packages, while Atlantic Securities accounted for 9.99 per cent with packages and 10.39 per cent without.

Eurobank EFG Equities Investment Firm SA held a 9.70 per cent cumulative share including packages, while Prochoice Financial Services Ltd recorded 5.97 per cent.

Alpha Finance Brokerage and Investment Services SA accounted for 4.59 per cent of cumulative trading including packages.

Euroxx Securities SA and Global Capital Securities and Financial Services Ltd recorded respective shares of 0.92 per cent and 0.84 per cent.

Optima Bank SA held a 0.59 per cent share, while One Plus Capital Limited recorded 0.56 per cent.

Beta Securities SA, Solidus Security SA and National Securities SA accounted for 0.37 per cent, 0.35 per cent and 0.22 per cent respectively.

Piraeus Securities SA, Emkap Ltd and Athlos Capital Investments Ltd completed the year-to-date table, with respective shares of 0.18 per cent, 0.10 per cent and 0.03 per cent, all including package transactions.

The report provides market share figures both with and without package transactions, offering a breakdown of the activity recorded by brokerage firms during October and across the first ten months of the year.