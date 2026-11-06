Climate change and the protection of biodiversity in both Cyprus and Sri Lanka were high on the agenda of a meeting in Nicosia between Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis and Sri Lankan Environment Minister Dammika Patabendi.

The two ministers agreed to establish direct communication between officials to facilitate the exchange of technical expertise and explore opportunities for cooperation, with particular emphasis on the protection of the marine environment.

A press release on Friday said the two ministers exchanged views on the common environmental challenges facing the two countries and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation through the exchange of expertise.

Senekis referred to the particular challenges facing Cyprus as an island state, highlighting the growing pressures caused by prolonged drought, water scarcity, high temperatures and forest fires.

He pointed out the importance of strengthening resilience to climate change and of international cooperation in addressing environmental challenges that transcend national borders.

Patabendi outlined his country’s main environmental priorities, focusing on the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems, increasing forest cover and conserving biodiversity.

He also referred to initiatives to strengthen environmental legislation and promote youth participation in environmental protection activities.