The Cyprus association representing certified business consultants held its annual general meeting on November 5 at the premises of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) in Nicosia, reviewing its activities over the past year and setting priorities for the period ahead.

According to an announcement on Friday, the meeting covered the organisation’s work and initiatives during 2025-2026, alongside discussions on its future direction and efforts to strengthen the business consulting profession in Cyprus.

In his activity report, association president Paris Mavrommatis outlined initiatives aimed at strengthening the organisation’s presence and credibility, improving the services provided to members and expanding its educational and institutional partnerships.

Particular emphasis was placed on cooperation with Keve and other organisations to organise training activities, as well as efforts to develop partnerships with academic institutions.

The association also highlighted the successful completion of its evaluation by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), an international body representing management consulting institutes.

The evaluation was presented as an important development in the organisation’s efforts to reinforce its professional standing and credibility.

The meeting also reviewed initiatives aimed at promoting continuous professional development and improving the skills and qualifications of business consultants.

These activities form part of a broader effort to raise professional standards and support the ongoing development of consulting services in Cyprus.

Concluding his address, Mavrommatis stressed the importance of active member participation and collective action in strengthening the association further.

He also underlined the need for a shared effort to upgrade the business consulting profession in Cyprus, with members playing an active role in advancing the organisation’s objectives.

The association operates under the umbrella of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.