The prosecution on Friday raised the possibility of President Nikos Christodoulides not having to testify as a witness in the trial of a German national accused of usurping Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied north, warning that it would seek to have his witness summons set aside should the defence insist on calling him.

During proceedings before the Nicosia criminal court, prosecution representative Elli Papagapiou confirmed that the summons served on the president had been received.

She said that if the defence wished to present statements made by Christodoulides, these could be handed over to the prosecution to consider their submission as evidence before the court.

Should the defence insist on calling the president as a witness, however, the prosecution would submit an application to have the summons set aside.

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“The president had absolutely no involvement in this particular case, has no knowledge of the evidence and had not received any information or briefing either from the heads of the legal service or from legal advisers, and we believe that the process being attempted must be brought to an end,” Papagapiou said.

She requested that the statements cited by the defence be provided in full so that she could verify them, adding that if they had indeed been made, she would have no objection to their submission before the court.

Defence lawyer Sotiris Argyrοu clarified that the statements had been made by the president to the media and were contained in video recordings and newspaper reports.

He said that if the prosecution agreed to their submission as evidence, there would be no need for Christodoulides to appear in court.

Presiding judge Nikolas Georgiades said the matter would be examined at the next hearing.

Earlier in the proceedings, the defence had called a forensic expert to testify, but his examination was postponed at the prosecution’s request.

Papagapiou said she had received the expert’s report on Friday morning and had not been given sufficient time to study its contents and prepare.

“An expert report is not handed over on the day of the hearing,” she said, describing it as unacceptable to receive the document at 9am on the day of the proceedings.

“The defence cannot complain about delays or anything else while failing to fulfil its own obligations towards both the court and colleagues,” she added.

Argyrou did not object to the prosecution’s request, although he noted that the report had been sent to Papagapiou on Thursday afternoon.

He also informed the court that arrangements had already been made to summon additional witnesses over the coming days.

Summonses had been issued for the director of the central prisons, the president and the Nicosia CID investigator responsible for examining a complaint concerning the discovery of a mouse in the defendant’s food.

Argyrou said that following the defendant’s final decision not to give sworn testimony, he had deemed it necessary to call additional witnesses.

The defence intends to call between six and seven witnesses, including two people who will testify from Germany via videoconference.

The court granted the prosecution’s request for an adjournment, scheduling the next hearing for Monday, November 30, at 9am.

The defendant was ordered to remain in custody.