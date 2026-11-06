Industrial producer prices in Cyprus rose by 2.6 per cent in September 2026, matching the European Union average and accelerating sharply from the 0.2 per cent increase recorded in August, according to Eurostat.

The latest increase followed a particularly strong rise in May, when domestic industrial producer prices in Cyprus climbed by 3.2 per cent, and came amid mounting energy-related cost pressures across European industry.

Across the EU, industrial producer prices increased by 2.6 per cent in September compared with August, while the euro area recorded a 2.5 per cent increase.

The figures marked an acceleration from August, when prices rose by 1.9 per cent across the EU and 2 per cent in the euro area.

On an annual basis, industrial producer prices increased by 11.1 per cent in the euro area and 10.9 per cent across the EU in September compared with the same month in 2025.

Eurostat’s latest figures show that the monthly movement in Cyprus followed a period of fluctuating domestic industrial prices.

Prices rose by 0.3 per cent in April 2026, surged by 3.2 per cent in May and increased by a further 0.3 per cent in June.

The upward movement continued in July, when prices climbed by 1.6 per cent, before slowing considerably to 0.2 per cent in August and accelerating again to 2.6 per cent in September.

The latest figures provide an indication of the continued pressure on industrial costs, although the data supplied for Cyprus cover monthly changes and do not establish the annual rate of producer price inflation on the island.

Across the wider European economy, energy prices were the main driver of the September increase.

In the euro area, energy prices rose by 7.8 per cent compared with August, while the corresponding increase across the EU stood at 7.7 per cent.

Prices for intermediate goods increased by 0.2 per cent in both the euro area and the EU, while capital goods prices rose by 0.1 per cent in each.

Durable consumer goods prices increased by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and 0.2 per cent in the EU, while non-durable consumer goods prices rose by 0.2 per cent in both areas.

Excluding energy, industrial producer prices increased by 0.1 per cent in the euro area and 0.2 per cent in the EU during the month.

The largest monthly increases were recorded in Bulgaria, where industrial producer prices rose by 4.6 per cent, followed by Lithuania at 4.2 per cent.

Greece and Spain also recorded substantial monthly increases, with prices rising by 3.9 per cent in both countries.

By contrast, industrial producer prices remained unchanged in Luxembourg and Malta.

The annual figures show that energy prices increased by 30.8 per cent in the euro area and 30 per cent across the EU in September compared with the same month in 2025.

Intermediate goods prices rose by 7.1 per cent in the euro area and 6.8 per cent in the EU, while capital goods prices increased by 2.7 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Durable consumer goods prices recorded annual increases of 3.4 per cent in the euro area and 3.2 per cent in the EU.

However, non-durable consumer goods prices declined by 0.6 per cent in both areas, suggesting that the annual increase in industrial producer prices was concentrated in energy and other industrial categories.

When energy is excluded, industrial producer prices increased by 3.5 per cent in both the euro area and the EU compared with September 2025.

Bulgaria recorded the highest annual increase in industrial producer prices, at 22.9 per cent, followed by Ireland at 19.9 per cent and Lithuania at 19 per cent.

Luxembourg was the only EU member state to record an annual decline, with industrial producer prices falling by 8.1 per cent.

The monthly figures also show a sustained acceleration in domestic industrial producer prices over the summer, following a brief decline in June.

In the euro area, prices increased by 0.6 per cent in April 2026 and 0.2 per cent in May, before falling by 0.3 per cent in June.

They subsequently rose by 1.6 per cent in July, 2 per cent in August and 2.5 per cent in September.

Across the EU, domestic industrial producer prices increased by 0.8 per cent in April and 0.2 per cent in May, before declining by 0.2 per cent in June.

The subsequent increases stood at 1.4 per cent in July, 1.9 per cent in August and 2.6 per cent in September.