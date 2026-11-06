The number of subsidised fertility treatment cycles will increase from four to five, with government funding remaining at €4,500 per attempt and set to be included in the health ministry’s 2027 budget.

Speaking at the presentation of the health ministry’s budget on Friday, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said that the infertility subsidy scheme will continue in the upcoming year with an allocated budget of €7 million.

Meanwhile, Charalambides said that a proposal for the revision of the existing scheme to increase the number of subsidised treatment cycles would be submitted to the Council of Ministers shortly.

The matter had been raised by House health committee chairwoman and Disy MP Savia Orphanidou during the budget debate, with Orphanidou calling for an increase in financial support and an expansion of the number of subsidised IVF treatment cycles from four to five.