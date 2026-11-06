Polis Chrysochous municipality and communities in Tillyria on Friday expressed strong concern over reports that a proposed crossing point at Kokkina could be replaced by one at Kambos.

In a joint statement, the local authorities said the reported plans appeared to contradict assurances given by President Nikos Christodoulides during public and private meetings with representatives of the area.

They said Christodoulides had explicitly pledged not to agree to the opening of additional crossing points unless a crossing at Kokkina was included.

The authorities described this as a commitment to a region that has “experienced geographical isolation for decades.”

They said the area remained largely cut off from the rest of the Republic, forcing residents to travel long distances to reach Polis Chrysochous, Nicosia and Paphos, including for essential services such as healthcare and education.

“We do not accept Kokkina being sidelined or replaced by any other arrangement,” they said, stressing that opening the crossing was not merely a matter of facilitating movement, but also of equal treatment and regional development.

They argued that a proposed alternative crossing near Kambos, in the Tsakistra area, could not be considered an equivalent solution, as the needs of one region could not be addressed at the expense of another.

“We are not asking for preferential treatment. We are asking for consistency, justice and respect towards a region that has been paying the price of isolation for decades,” the statement said.

The local authorities called on Christodoulides to clarify his position and honour his commitments to residents, warning that their patience had run out.

They also opposed proceeding with other new crossing points while the long-promised Kokkina crossing remained unresolved.

“We do not want confrontation, but we are not going to remain spectators in the face of decisions that directly affect the future and quality of life of our residents,” they said.

Meanwhile, Nikos Kleanthous, president of the Tillyria and Kato Pyrgos community council, said local communities were already in contact with Polis Chrysochous municipality and other community representatives to discuss possible measures should plans for the Kambos crossing proceed.

“There cannot be any new agreement on crossing points bypassing the Kokkina roadblock,” he said, stressing that opening the Kokkina crossing remained a priority.

Kleanthous also objected to the continued passage of Turkish military forces through the area while the crossing remained closed.

“We will not continue to tolerate the passage of the Turkish army unhindered through our community, while the Kokkina crossing point remains closed,” he said.

The statements follow reports in Turkish Cypriot media on Thursday that UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy Maria Angela Holguin was continuing efforts to finalise an agreement on four new crossing points.

The proposals reportedly include a crossing connecting Athienou and Aglandjia, put forward by the Greek Cypriot side, as well as crossings at Mia Milia and Louroujina, proposed by the Turkish Cypriot side.

The fourth proposal reportedly concerns a crossing in the Lefka area, near Kambos, which is being discussed as an alternative to Kokkina.

The proposal is also believed to form part of Christodoulides’ 19-point package of confidence-building measures.

According to the reports, discussions are aimed at securing progress that could be announced following Monday’s trilateral meeting between Christodoulides, Holguin and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.