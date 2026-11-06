A new wildlife care and rehabilitation centre for wild animals was inaugurated in the Nicosia district of Yeri on Friday.

“With the creation of new, modern facilities, we are substantially upgrading the capabilities for the care and rehabilitation of injured, sick and orphaned animals, with the ultimate goal, where possible, of returning them to their natural environment,” Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said at the inauguration of the facility.

The centre is aimed at protecting rare and endangered wildlife species such as vultures and additionally serve as an institution to inform the public and raise awareness. It will also develop scientific knowledge about wildlife species.

“The ability to provide appropriate care and treatment, as well as the reintroduction into nature, where possible, strengthens efforts to conserve these valuable species and protect the country’s biodiversity,” Ioannou said.

The project was implemented within the framework of the “management of Natura 2000 network areas” project, through the “Thalia 2021-2027” programme, with a total budget of €720,000.

It will replace the existing facilities in Athalassa which have been operating since 1995.