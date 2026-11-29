James Maddison scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur beat 10-man Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, a game that turned when Thomas Meunier was sent off after 12 minutes.

Meunier was shown a red card for a late challenge, and Maddison put Spurs ahead in the 35th minute by getting on the end of Andy Robertson’s low cross. Maddison added his second in the 70th minute, scoring from a corner.

Sunderland offered little in attack against a side missing several forwards. Spurs made late changes, with Mateus Fernandes and Destiny Udogie replacing Robertson and Sandro Tonali.

Maddison had been a fitness doubt in the build up, after missing team training and doing indoor work earlier in the week.

Sunderland had drawn 0-0 with Aston Villa on November 21. They face Liverpool on Wednesday