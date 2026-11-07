Children aged six to 12 are invited to join an educational and creative workshop at the CVAR – Severis Foundation on November 28 and discover the Pentadaktylos mountain range through paintings, engravings and illustrated publications from the Costas and Rita Severis Collection.

The morning begins at 11am and lasts for an hour and a half. Children will explore the landscape of Pentadaktylos, discover the names of its peaks, the medieval castles that surround its slopes and hear stories and legends that are connected with the kings and queens that have marked Cyprus’ history.

Museum educator Kyriakos Theocharous will lead the Greek-language workshop, showing participants artworks through which children can learn the relationship between the natural landscape, historical memory and Cyprus’ cultural heritage.

At the end, children will get artsy with a hands-on art workshop, making their own painted interpretation of Pentadaktylos, inspired by what they learn and see throughout the morning. Earlier in the month, three more workshops will take place at CVAR, all on Saturday and addressed to children. Find all of the details for the November 7, 14 and 21 workshops on the museum’s Facebook page.

Saturday at the Museum: The Secrets of Pentadaktylos

Children’s workshop, led by Kyriakos Theocharous. For ages six to twelve years old. November 28. 11am-12.30pm. In Greek. €10 in Greek. Tel: 22-300991