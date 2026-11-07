A 30-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca on Friday after police found 2,000 packs of contraband cigarettes and 54 kilograms of hand-rolling tobacco in his car.

Officers stopped his vehicle at about 5.20pm, whereupon the man was arrested on the spot and taken, with his car, to Pera Chorio police station.

Customs officers counted 200 cartons, along with 1,080 packets of hand-rolling tobacco.

None of the products carried the markings required by law or the necessary traceability codes.

The man remains in custody, and the customs department is continuing its investigations.