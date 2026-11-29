Cyprus businesses are generating some of the highest profit shares in the EU, yet they are investing less of the value they produce in buildings, machinery and equipment than companies anywhere else in the bloc, according to new Eurostat figures.

The contrast is striking. In 2025, the profit share of Cyprus’ non-financial corporations reached 44.5 per cent, the sixth-highest in the EU, while their investment rate stood at just 14 per cent, the lowest among member states.

And there is another finding. Cyprus recorded the highest ratio of corporate income and wealth taxes to business value added in the EU, at 13.6 per cent, almost three times the European average of 4.9 per cent.

The figures, published by Eurostat this week, raise a question about an economy that continues to attract international companies and generate strong corporate earnings. How much of that economic activity is translating into long-term business investment?

The profit share measures the proportion of value created by companies that goes towards capital rather than labour. It is based on gross operating surplus, meaning it is not the same as net profit after tax.

For Cyprus, the figure stood at 44.48 per cent, compared with 39.8 per cent across the EU and 39.2 per cent in the eurozone.

That places the island above major European economies including Italy, Germany, Spain and France.

Only five EU countries recorded higher shares, led by Ireland at 74.9 per cent, followed by Malta at 55.2 per cent and Romania at 51.8 per cent.

Eurostat attributed Ireland’s exceptionally high figure partly to the presence of large foreign-owned multinational companies, whose activities tend to be more capital-intensive.

At the other end of the table, France recorded the lowest profit share at 32.2 per cent, followed by Slovenia at 33.2 per cent and Portugal at 34.2 per cent.

The figures also show a different pattern developing across Europe.

The EU’s overall business profit share has fallen for four consecutive years, from 42 per cent in 2021 to 41.7 per cent in 2022, 41.5 per cent in 2023, 40.1 per cent in 2024 and 39.8 per cent last year.

Cyprus, however, has remained comfortably above the European average.

As previously reported, the island’s business profit share stood at around 42.9 per cent in 2024, before rising to 44.5 per cent in 2025.

But higher profit shares do not necessarily mean every company is becoming more profitable.

Eurostat explains that the indicator also reflects the structure of an economy, including differences in labour costs, productivity and the balance between labour-intensive and capital-intensive activities.

The latest figures cover non-financial corporations, meaning companies producing goods and non-financial services. Banks, insurers and other financial corporations are excluded.

For Cyprus, that distinction matters in an economy where tourism, shipping services, technology, trade and other professional activities play a substantial role.

The country’s tax figures tell another part of the story.

According to Eurostat, taxes on income and wealth paid by Cyprus’ non-financial corporations were equivalent to 13.6 per cent of their gross value added in 2025, compared with 8.6 per cent in Greece and 4.9 per cent across the EU.

Put simply, for every €100 of value created by the sector, the equivalent of €13.60 went towards income and wealth taxes.

That does not mean companies in Cyprus faced a corporate tax rate of 13.6 per cent. It measures tax payments against the value generated by businesses, rather than taxable profits.

Nevertheless, it illustrates the substantial contribution corporate activity makes to government revenue relative to the size of the sector.

Cyprus’ concentration of profitable international companies is one factor that can help explain why the ratio is so high, although the Eurostat figures do not provide a company-by-company breakdown.

The more surprising finding concerns what businesses invest. In 2025, Cyprus’ non-financial corporations invested the equivalent of just 14 per cent of their value added in fixed assets, compared with an EU average of 22.8 per cent.

The gap was 8.8 percentage points, leaving Cyprus at the bottom of the European ranking.

The investment rate covers spending on assets that businesses use over several years, including buildings, machinery, equipment, software and intellectual property.

In other words, it measures more than investment in factories or heavy industry. Spending on technology, business facilities and other long-term productive assets also counts.

At the top of the EU ranking was Hungary at 27.3 per cent, followed by stronger performances in several major European economies.

Italy recorded an investment rate of 25.3 per cent, Spain 24.4 per cent, France 22.6 per cent and Germany 18.7 per cent.

For Cyprus, the latest figure also represents a deterioration from the 16 per cent recorded in 2024, according to earlier Cystat data, and 18.3 per cent in 2023.

There are reasons why Cyprus may compare differently with larger industrial economies. Its reliance on services means many companies do not require the same scale of manufacturing plants or machinery.

But that does not remove the need for investment in technology, infrastructure, research, equipment and productivity.

The European Commission has repeatedly identified weaknesses in Cyprus’ productive investment, including limited access to alternative finance, underdeveloped capital markets and low private research and development spending.

In its country recommendations, the Commission called for greater investment in research and innovation, better access to non-bank financing and stronger cooperation between universities and businesses.

For smaller companies in particular, finding the money to expand can be difficult even when the wider economy is performing well.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has also raised the issue, calling for easier access to European funding and more effective financing tools for businesses.

Meanwhile, the latest Eurostat figures offer another insight into how companies manage their finances after paying wages, taxes and other obligations.

Across the EU, non-financial corporations were net lenders in 2025, with a positive balance equivalent to 1.2 per cent of gross value added.

This means their savings exceeded investment and other capital transactions, leaving funds available for lending to other sectors.

Spain recorded a positive balance of 2.3 per cent, followed by Germany at 1.8 per cent.

Cyprus was on the other side of that divide. The country’s non-financial corporations recorded a net borrowing balance of approximately €2.55 billion, according to the sector-account figures.

That does not mean every company was borrowing heavily from banks. In national accounts, net borrowing means that a sector’s savings were insufficient to cover its investment and other capital transactions.

The figures reflect the combined financial position of the sector, rather than the borrowing behaviour of individual companies.

For Cyprus, where international business activities and cross-border transactions play an important part in the economy, the distinction is particularly relevant.

There is also a difference between foreign investment entering Cyprus and the fixed investment undertaken by companies operating here.

The island may attract substantial international capital, but that does not automatically translate into equivalent spending on productive assets in the domestic economy.

As previously reported, the country’s inward foreign direct investment stock reached €381.44 billion in 2025, with financial services and real estate accounting for a substantial share of investment activity.