Arteta plays down significance of Arsenal's clash against City

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola warned his players that form and league position would count for nothing in the heat of Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

Iraola, preparing for his first taste of the fixture, experienced the intensity of local rivalries while playing for Athletic Bilbao against Real Sociedad and said derbies demanded a different level of competitiveness.

“I haven’t lived this derby, but it doesn’t take a lot when you’re here to perceive that it’s a big game for everyone involved,” Iraola told reporters on Friday.

“It’s a derby and derbies are always different. It doesn’t matter where you are in the standings, the run you are in, normally the type of game is different and you can feel it from the beginning,” he added.

“We have to be very competitive, do our part, win our duels. We have to be at a good level because everyone will want to win this game.”

Liverpool head into the match on the back of three straight wins in all competitions and sit fourth in the Premier League with 21 points from 11 matches, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Everton are ninth, five points behind their Merseyside rivals and were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Brentford in their last outing.

Iraola said derby results carried a significance that lingered long after the final whistle, leaving victory as the only route to an enjoyable occasion.

“I’m very happy to be part of it and I hope I enjoy it,” he said. “There’s only one way to enjoy it and that’s to win the game.”

Winger Victor Munoz, who was forced off during Liverpool’s Champions League win at Club Brugge, avoided a serious injury but remains a doubt for Sunday, Iraola said. Cody Gakpo is still sidelined with a muscle injury.

Arteta plays down significance of Arsenal’s clash against City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has played down the significance of this weekend’s showdown against visiting Manchester City in the Premier League title race, saying it was too early in the season to draw conclusions.

Leaders Arsenal head into the fixture six points clear of Enzo Maresca’s third-placed City, who have taken one point from their last four league games after a seven-match winning start.

Arteta, however, waved aside suggestions Sunday’s result could prove decisive in the title race, despite acknowledging the importance of facing direct rivals at The Emirates Stadium.

“When we play the home games against big teams, that becomes crucial in the title challenge. We know how important those home games are and the difference they can make,” the Spaniard told reporters on Friday.

“But obviously it’s November and we know how long we still have to play. That’s the same for every team.”

Arteta also kept his cards close to his chest over the fitness of goalkeeper David Raya, who injured his left arm in Arsenal’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Newcastle United and missed Tuesday’s Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.

“I don’t know,” Arteta said when asked if Raya would be fit to face City. “We still have a few hours before the game. We’re just trying to get everybody back.”

Kepa Arrizabalaga came on for Raya at Newcastle last Saturday and played in the 1-1 draw with Dortmund on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said there was no panic over his side’s recent slump ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal, saying that a dip in form was a natural part of the club’s transition following Pep Guardiola’s departure.

Maresca, appointed in June after manager Guardiola’s decade-long spell in charge of City came to an end, said the team’s inconsistency was to be expected during a period of change.

“Transition requires time. It’s probably because we won seven games in a row, with Champions League eight in a row. Everyone was thinking at City there’s no transition,” Maresca told a press conference on Friday.

“But I’ve said many times I’m not a magician. There is transition, it’s normal. There are eight or nine new players, the manager is new. So you need time. And you can see, with different clubs when they had transition, how complicated it is.

“I’m completely relaxed, no panic at all. I understand that we need to win games because it’s our business but, for me, it’s all normal.”

Maresca also played down concerns over Erling Haaland’s mood after the Norway striker, who tops the league scoring charts with nine goals, said earlier this week that City’s poor run had left players questioning themselves.

“I think Erling is a winner. It’s normal that he’s not happy when we don’t win games, but not just Erling, everyone,” Maresca said. “Remember, just a few weeks ago, he was dancing inside the pitch. You can write and think many different things.

“Erling is upset. I’m upset because we’re not winning games. But this is our job, this is football. That’s why I need to maintain the balance.”

The scrutiny surrounding City’s form has been heightened by the uncertainty hanging over the club after an independent commission in September found them guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules. City are appealing the verdict and have denied any wrongdoing.

There was better news on the injury front, however, with Maresca saying forward Antoine Semenyo is nearing a return after suffering a knee injury in October.

“He’s already on the pitch, he’s very close. Hopefully, it can be next week,” Maresca added.