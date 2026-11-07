Greek musical artist Maria Papageorgiou makes a dynamic return to Limassol after three years, remaining faithful to the destination she has come to love.

On Friday, November 20 at 8.30pm, at Rialto Theatre, she brings together her artistic journey and present-day work in a new live performance that reflects her established position as one of the most distinctive performers and singer-songwriters of our time.

Drawing on her personal discography, songs from Correspondence, her musical dialogue with Mikis Theodorakis that travelled as far as China, and highlights from her acclaimed tribute to Thanos Mikroutsikos, Papageorgiou weaves together the many influences that have shaped her artistic identity.

Her work also incorporates the reissued editions of her books, whose words continue to find their way organically into her lyrics, alongside songs by significant Greek artists and songwriters, including Pavlos Pavlidis, Diaphana Krina and Alkinoos Ioannidis.

On stage, she engages in a musical dialogue with her accomplished collaborators (Thanos Michailidis on drums, Giorgos Theodorakopoulos on keyboards and bass, Evripidis Zemenidis on guitars and arrangements and Maria Papageorgiou on electric and acoustic guitar), creating an authentic, unadorned and deeply meaningful live concert experience.

Her determination to explore and share new work that moves her, combined with her commitment to the remarkable musical legacy of previous generations, always approached through her own contemporary and personal perspective, shapes a vibrant programme that does not simply revisit the past, but tells a story.

Maria Papageorgiou

Performance by Greek musician and her collaborators. November 20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €18-22. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy