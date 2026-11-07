Autumn is a popular time to get crafty, as local artists and makers prepare for the busy Christmas season. Getting into the festive spirit early, the Makers Showcase at the Metoxi of Polemi will bring together local talent and craftsmanship this Sunday, November 8.

Taking place from 10am to 2pm, the market will feature makers, artists and crafters selling their own creations, giving visitors the opportunity to shop directly from the people behind the products and support local creativity.

There will be plenty to browse, from handmade Christmas decorations, ceramic trees, lights and candle holders to scented candles, diffusers, Christmas cards and original artwork. Visitors can also discover jewellery, scarves, crochet creations, mosaics and natural skincare, alongside local produce and seasonal treats including waffles and mulled wine.

The Makers Showcase focuses on original, handmade products created by the people selling them, making it a chance to discover distinctive pieces while meeting the makers themselves.

“Whether you’re searching for a special gift, treating yourself, or simply looking for an inspiring afternoon out,” comment organisers, “the Makers Showcase offers an experience you won’t find in a typical market.”

Makers Showcase

Sunday market with local makers, artists and crafters. November 8. Metoxi of Polemi, 9 Stefanou Zaloumi, Paphos. 10am-2pm. www.themakersspace.eu