Black Bird is a crime drama-thriller inspired by actual events. It explores the disturbing world of a suspected serial killer and the dangerous psychological game required to uncover the truth. What begins as a prison sentence becomes an extraordinary mission involving deception, fear and the search for answers.

The series follows Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), a former high school football star who is sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug-related crimes. When he is offered a chance to have his sentence reduced, Jimmy gets transferred to a maximum-security prison to find out information about the disappearance of several young women. His task is to gain the serial killer’s trust.

As Jimmy begins his mission, he discovers that conflicting stories make it difficult to distinguish truth from manipulation. Jimmy must carefully navigate conversations searching for clues while concealing his real intentions. The prison environment adds another layer of danger, as one wrong move could put his life at risk and jeopardise the entire investigation.

The performances are among the strongest aspects of the series. Egerton delivers a compelling portrayal of Jimmy, capturing his confidence, resourcefulness and growing vulnerability as he becomes increasingly immersed in a dangerous situation. Ray Liotta, as Jimmy’s father, added emotional depth to the story.

Inspired by James Keene’s memoir In with the Devil, Black Bird goes beyond the psychological cost of deception, the blurred boundaries between manipulation and trust, and the lengths a person might go to in pursuit of freedom and justice.

Black Bird is a tense and thought-provoking chilling central inspired by real events.

Black Bird is available on Apple TV.