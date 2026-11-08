Police are investigating the robbery of a house where three people were attacked and mobile phones stolen, it said on Sunday.

At about 8.30 on Saturday night around ten people reportedly entered a house in Stovolos, where they attacked three people who lived there, aged 22, 24 and 25.

They stole their mobile phones and some cash found in the room of the 22-year-old.

The two older tenants went to Nicosia general hospital after the attack, where they received treatment and were released.

Police officers who visited the hoe collected various pieces of evidence.

During investigations in the area on Sunday, one of the three mobile phones that had been stolen was found in a field near the house.

Nicosia CID are continuing investigations.