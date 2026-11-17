President Nikos Christodoulides “has not started preparing for a second term”, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis insisted on Tuesday, declining to even confirm whether the president will stand for re-election in 2028.

Asked whether Christodoulides had begun work with his cabinet on a second-term programme, Letymbiotis responded in the negative.

“The president has not started any preparations. We are, if I am not mistaken, 16 months before the upcoming presidential elections,” he said.

Pressed again on whether Christodoulides would be a candidate, he did not answer directly, instead retorting that “the question for voters was whether the government was putting the elections first or solving the real problems of the citizens”.

Letymbiotis said the president and the whole government remained “unwaveringly committed to completing the programme Christodoulides presented in 2023”.

A recent poll presented on Alpha showed Christodoulides ahead in all five hypothetical first-round scenarios for the 2028 election, with between 26 and 30 per cent.

Former presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis ranked second in each, on between 22 and 24 per cent.

Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou polled between 19 and 20 per cent, and Alma leader Odysseas Michaelides between seven and 11 per cent.

In regard to a potential second round, Christodoulides led Mavroyiannis by 45 to 38 per cent and Neophytou by 40 to 35.