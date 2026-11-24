From November 30 to December 15, 2026, with every scan of the Lidl Plus card, the company contributes €0.30 towards the support of the “Arodafnousa” Palliative Care Centre.

“Is there anything better than the warmth of Christmas? Yes, there is: being able to share that warmth with everyone!” With this message—and featuring champion Marios Georgiou—Lidl Cyprus is once again joining forces with its customers, in the aim of transforming Christmas shopping into a warm embrace of relief for those in our community that are affected by cancer.

From Monday, November 30, through to Tuesday, December 15, 2026, for every scan of the Lidl Plus digital card at the checkout in any Lidl store across Cyprus, Lidl Cyprus will donate €0.30 to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society—at no extra cost to the customer.

This year’s initiative is rooted in a simple yet profoundly meaningful truth: at the “Arodafnousa” centre, every meal is much more than just food. It’s an integral part of therapeutic and palliative care and plays a vital role in providing comfort, upholding human dignity, and enhancing the quality of life for patients staying there.

Through Lidl Cyprus’ contribution, the following are ensured on an annual basis:

Nutritional support for 411 patients and the provision of 6,276 days of specialised nutritional care.

The provision of approximately 26,000 meals (covering a full daily meal plan, as well as meals for relatives staying with their loved ones overnight).

The continuous and uninterrupted operation of the two rooms sponsored by Lidl Cyprus, as well as the dedicated rest area for visitors.

The provision of all the above services entirely free of charge, thus ensuring equal access to care, while safeguarding the dignity of patients and their families.

Since 2013, Lidl Cyprus has consistently stood by the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, contributing a total of over €1.3 million, while supplementing this financial support with ongoing product donations throughout the year.

This Christmas, a simple scan at the checkout becomes an act of love, ensuring that “when it comes to care, there’s always a seat at the table for everyone.”

Anyone can download the Lidl Plus app for free from the App Store, Google Play, or Huawei AppGallery, and register quickly and easily.

Scan your digital Lidl Plus card for a good cause and become part of this initiative! Watch the campaign video here.

This initiative is carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Fundraising Law of 2015 and the relevant Fundraising Permit (No. N.P. 36/2026) granted by the Ministry of Interior.