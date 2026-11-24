Intruders have broken into the country residence of Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate, the Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The paper said police were investigating a break-in at Anmer Hall on the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

Neither heir to the throne William nor Kate nor their three children were present at the 10-bedroom house, the Sun reported. The late Queen Elizabeth gave them the house as a wedding present in 2011.

Although they use the country retreat for holidays and short breaks, their main home is on the Windsor Castle estate to the west of London.

There was no immediate comment from Norfolk Police, while a spokesperson for William said they did not comment on security matters.

The report came as William visited Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the British leader’s office, 10 Downing Street.

While the British royals often mingle with political leaders and government ministers at formal occasions, visits to Downing Street, the official residence of British leaders since 1735, are more infrequent.

The late Queen Elizabeth dined with Winston Churchill at ‘Number 10’ in 1955 on the eve of his resignation and became the first monarch for possibly 200 years to attend a Cabinet meeting there in 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee year.

As heir, King Charles also made a number of trips to Downing Street to attend meetings and see how the government functioned, while William’s late mother Princess Diana also visited almost exactly 37 years ago in 1989.