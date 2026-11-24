Finance Minister Makis Keravnos has voiced his support for efforts to end violence against women, ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

Keravnos joined fellow ministers in Brussels on Monday wearing orange, the international colour symbolising the campaign.

“We honour women and stand for the elimination of every form of violence against them. This is also what the colour orange, which we adopted here today, symbolises,” he said.

The United Nations established November 25 as the international day through General Assembly resolution 54/134.

It stood with all women, adding that economic policy must serve people’s safety and dignity, Keravnos said.

“Violence against women has no place in our modern society,” Keravnos added.