An educational programme teaching young children about plants and environmental protection is continuing in 16 kindergartens across Cyprus this year.

The ‘Seeds of Hope – Write and Plant’ initiative is run by Together Cyprus, a non-profit organisation which provides participating kindergartens with special pencils containing seeds, accompanied by educational guides designed for children aged four to six.

The latest phase of the programme aims to create small school gardens, vegetable patches and green spaces where children can learn about the life cycle of plants while developing a sense of teamwork, responsibility and environmental awareness.

Since the programme was launched as a pilot in May 2021, more than 3,000 seed pencils have been distributed to over 50 schools across Cyprus.

Together Cyprus president Andreas Angelis said the aim was not simply to create more school gardens but to raise a generation of environmentally conscious citizens who understand the importance of sustainability.

Environment Commissioner Elias Myrianthous said the programme sought to give children the opportunity to work with soil, learn through hands-on activities and experience the satisfaction of watching the seeds they had planted and nurtured grow.