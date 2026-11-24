A large chunk of the final fuel retail price at the pump consists of taxes, according to finance ministry data published on Tuesday.

The data was provided by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, responding to a formal query by Disy MP Nikos Georgiou.

As of April this year, after the fuel excise duty was cut, the tax per litre comes to 35.9 cents for petrol, and 33 cents for diesel. The discounted rate has been extended to the end of March 2027.

The ‘normal’ tax rate is 42.9 cents a litre for petrol, 40 cents a litre for diesel.

On top of the excise duty, consumers pay 19 per cent VAT. The VAT is applied to the retail price that includes the excise duty.

For example, for every litre of petrol purchased, the overall taxes now work out to 35.9 multiplied by 1.19 – or 42.7 cents.

The minister was also asked to provide data on the state’s tax revenues from fuel sales.

For 2025, the state collected a total of €541.7 million.

Greenhouse gas charges to be added to price in 2028

This breaks down to €200.2 million in excise duties from petrol, and €171.3 million in duties from diesel; plus €90.4 million from VAT on petrol, and €79.8 million from VAT on diesel.

For 2026, from January to July the state collected €105.6 million from the excise duty on petrol, and another €89.3 million from the duty on diesel.

VAT revenue, for January to August 2026, came to €65.5 million for petrol, and €59.4 million for diesel.

According to the minister, currently no taxes on motor fuel sales apply other than the excise duty and VAT.

However, that will change as of January 1, 2028 when greenhouse gas emissions allowances under the EU’s second emissions trading system (ETS2) will apply to fuels used in road transport, buildings and smaller commercial sectors.

Under a law passed by parliament last week, as of February 2027 petrol stations will be required to provide customers with a detailed sales receipt showing the breakdown of the final price in taxes and the actual cost of fuel.

Regarding Cyprus’ ranking in the EU, the data provided by Keravnos showed that the island has the third cheapest retail prices for Unleaded 95 petrol. Only Bulgaria and Malta were cheaper.

For diesel, Cyprus had the eighth lowest retail prices in the EU.

The retail prices quoted include taxes.