President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday returned fire against criticism levelled at him and his government over the release from prison of Israeli property developer Simon Aykut, who was last year sentenced to five years in prison by the Republic of Cyprus but on Saturday released by the Israeli authorities.

“Those who previously criticised the current administration, the very administration which was the first to dare to carry out arrests concerning the usurpation of properties in the occupied territories, are now the ones criticising the government again,” Christodoulides lamented on Tuesday.

He added that “many of those I have seen levelling criticism at the government, or at least the majority of them, had argued back then that our arrests and our policy were creating a negative climate for the Cyprus issue, yet today, they are coming forward to criticise the government once more”.

Aykut’s release an ‘affront’ to the Republic of Cyprus

His comments come after Akel had on Monday described Aykut’s release as “an affront to the Republic of Cyprus” and said that “the government’s handling of this matter has undermined both the credibility and the effectiveness of efforts to combat the usurpation of Greek Cypriot properties”.

“The president cannot invoke the rule of law only when it suits him, while simultaneously claiming credit for Aykut’s conviction as an achievement for the government. Either the judiciary is independent and carries out its duties … or judicial rulings are regarded as government accomplishments,” it said.

However, Elam had rushed to the defence of both the government and the Israeli authorities, saying that while Akel’s reaction was “reasonable”, the party had “for years … maintained a deafening silence regarding the Turkish usurpers of properties belonging to the Greeks of Cyprus”.

“Why do they distinguish between different types of usurpers, condemning some, while showing tolerance toward those who represent the occupation and have been usurping our land for so long? Our tolerance toward those who usurp our properties must be zero,” it said.

Papadopoulos: Aykut’s release ‘does not negate conviction’

On Tuesday morning, presidential press office director Victor Papadopoulos had told CyBC radio that Aykut’s release “does not negate either his conviction or the gravity of the case in question”, pointing out that Aykut had pled guilty to a total of 40 of the initial 242 charges he faced.

He added that Aykut had already served a “significant proportion” of his sentence, echoing the words of Christodoulides on Sunday, who had said that given Aykut’s health issues, he may have been released as early as August had he remained in Cyprus.

Aykut had been arrested while trying to cross the Green Line at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point in June 2024.

Aykut’s complexes had market value of €36m

At the hearing at which Aykut pled guilty, prosecution lawyer Andreas Aristides had told the court that Aykut’s company, the Afik Group, “developed a series of tourist and residential projects which it offered for sale to an international audience”.

He said Aykut, through the Afik group, “participated in the construction and commercial exploitation of six large tourist complexes in areas such as Ayios Amvrosios, Trikomo, Gastria and Akanthou, on plots of land belonging to displaced Greek Cypriots”.

“No consent was given by the legal owners for any use of their properties,” he said, before going on to name the complexes as the Caesar Cliff, the Caesar Resort, the Caesar Beach, the Caesar Blue, the Caesar Breeze and the Caesar Bay.

These complexes, he added, cover 394,969 square metres of land, with a corresponding market value of just over €36 million.