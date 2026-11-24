In the cobbled-stone streets of old Nicosia lies the art studio of Vasilis Vasileiadis and this December, he opens his doors to present two personal creative projects from 2026 that although complete never quite reached their original intended goal.

On December 3, Pentadaktylou 16 Studio will welcome visitors to explore two projects that took a different direction than the artist’s original intention, evolving into something distinct. Organised by SIMIO5, the event will take place at 7.30pm, offering glimpses into both the artist’s workspace and projects.

The first project is titled A Slow-burning Artist, a publication that brings together and reconnects works, images and traces from his artistic journey. The second piece, Only Space Remembers…, is an online artwork that essentially serves as an ongoing collection of moments spanning the last 500 million years.

Through personal images, material from the making of the publication and insights into the development of Only Space Remembers…, the presentation focuses less on the final outcomes and more on what happened along the way: the initial intentions, the choices, the shifts in direction and the moments when the creative process began to lead somewhere other than originally planned.

The event is titled From the Wall to the Page, from the Page to the Screen, which refers precisely to this transition: from artwork in a physical space to its printed form, and from there to a digital environment where images, memory and time acquire different possibilities of presence.

From the Wall to the Page, From the Page to the Screen

Vasilis Vasileiadis presents two creative projects. December 3. Pentadaktylou 16 Studio, Nicosia. 7.30pm. www.simio5.com, www.vassiliadesvas.com