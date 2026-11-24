The Cypriot government is committed to the Great Sea Interconnector project, which, if completed, will link the energy grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, two ministers said on Thursday addressing the Cyprus energy symposium.

Energy Minister Michael Damianos said the project constitutes a “strategic priority” for the government, given that Cyprus is “the only EU member state which is still electrically isolated”.

“The project can enhance the security of energy supply, enable two-way electricity flows, improve grid stability, and facilitate the integration of more renewable energy sources,” he said.

He added that as such, the Cypriot government “remains committed to promoting the project in cooperation with Greece and the European Union, while ensuring its technical and financial viability”.

Deputy Minister to the president Irene Piki, meanwhile, described the interconnector as “a project which enhances energy security, regional cooperation, and the integration of the European electricity market”.

“The Republic of Cyprus continues to work with consistency and responsibility to advance this project, recognising its significance for the energy future of both the country and the wider region,” she said.

Mitsotakis: Interconnector project ‘progressing smoothly’

She pointed out that last week’s intergovernmental summit of Cyprus and Greece had seen both countries “reaffirm [their] strategic commitment” to the project, with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis having said during that summit that the project is “progressing smoothly, without hindrance, and in accordance with the original plan”.

“Ultimately, this will have a very significant positive impact on the island, which is precisely why we have insisted, and continue to exist, on the implementation of this very important strategic undertaking, overcoming any obstacles we have encountered along the way,” he said.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, meanwhile, said that both governments are in “close coordination” both with each other, and with French President Emmanuel Macron, on the matter, and that the project itself is “of clear strategic importance to our country, as well as to the entire region and to Europe”.

Earlier, Greek public broadcaster ERT had quoted the latest version of the country’s independent power transmission system operator Admie’s 2027-2036 development plan as having forecast that the section of the project which will link the energy grids of Cyprus and Greece will be complete by the end of 2031.

Seabed surveys to take place in disputed waters

Two weeks ago, the French research vessel Abeille Marengo set sail from the Cretan port of Heraklion with the aim of completing the remainder of the seabed surveys for the first leg of the interconnector, amid a flurry of navtexes from Cyprus, Greece and Turkey.

The areas of the seabed in which surveys have not been conducted are disputed, with Turkey claiming that the cable’s planned route passes through Turkish waters, and Cyprus and Greece claiming that it does not.

A navtex is a message sent to seaborne vessels to warn them of activity in their vicinity, and the Abeille Marengo had initially set sail, pursuant to the issuing of a Greek navtex clearing it for the surveys.

It was still in Greek waters when Turkey issued its own navtex, also clearing the Abeille Marengo to commence seabed surveys, and saying that the boat’s activities would be carried out “along lines coordinated with and consented to by the competent Turkish authorities”.

That navtex did bring to an end a months-long saga over whether or not Turkey would disrupt the construction of the interconnector, and did come after Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis acknowledged that Turkey had been informed of the planned surveys.

He nonetheless stressed that the communication “does not constitute recognition” of Turkey’s claim to the seas in which the surveys are due to take place, and that the formal request for permission to conduct the surveys was only sent to the governments of Greece and Cyprus.