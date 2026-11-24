The government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy on gender-based violence, sexism and harassment, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday, having in recent years developed a comprehensive legislative and institutional framework for its combatting and prevention.

His speech was delivered by gender commissioner Josie Christododolou at an association of domestic violence prevention services (Spavo) event marking the global start of 16 days of action against gender violence.

Christodoulides added that the national strategy and action plan will promote and coordinate the cooperation of competent state services and civil society to prevent and respond to violence against women more effectively.

“We recognise, however, that no law and no protection mechanism is sufficient on its own. Effectively addressing violence requires prevention, early intervention, specialised support services and, above all, a change in culture,” he said.

Christodoulides said the issues in question were rooted in gender stereotypes, perceptions and behaviours that reproduce inequalities, cultivate power relations and create tolerance against violence.

Respect and equality must be cultivated from childhood

“Respect, equality, consent and healthy relationships must be cultivated from childhood, through the family, education and our entire social life,” he said.

He then went on to highlight the importance of the government’s cooperation with organisations like Spavo, saying their know-how and experience, as well as the direct contact with the needs of victims, constituted a valuable resource for the design and implementation of effective policies.

Christodoulides said that the 16 days against violence against women – from November 25 to December 10 – should not be limited to a period of symbolic awareness but must be the starting point for continuous mobilisation, meaningful interventions and measurable results.

He stressed the importance of women reporting incidents of violence and making use of available support and protected mechanisms.

“No woman should feel alone or unprotected. Seeking help is a right and reporting is an act of power that prevents further violence. At the same time, we call on every citizen who witnesses an incident of violence not to remain indifferent – active stance and intervention can save lives,” he said.

Christodoulides’ remarks concluded by highlighting that the elimination of violence against women was an indicator of a country’s culture, democracy and social maturity.

The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence is an annual international campaign led by the United Nations.

The campaign was launched in 1991.