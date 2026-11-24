Spain offers scale, talent and the full EU market, but its employment rules are detailed, protective and often negotiated sector by sector. For groups expanding from Cyprus, the cheapest moment to get the structure right is before the first hire.

Cyprus has spent the past two decades building a reputation as a base for international groups in shipping, fund management, fintech and technology. For many of them, the next step in Europe involves a larger market and a deeper pool of talent, and Spain, with established business hubs in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Málaga, is a frequent candidate.

The commercial case for relocating a business to Spain, or for opening a second European base there, is usually easy to make. The employment side is where plans tend to slow down. Spanish labour law is not hostile to business, but it is detailed, shaped to a large extent by collective agreements and enforced by an active labour inspectorate. Decisions that look purely administrative from Limassol or Nicosia can carry real liabilities once they land in Spain.

Getting the employment architecture right comes down to a handful of decisions, and most of them need to be taken before a single offer letter goes out.

Choose the vehicle before choosing the people

The first question is not who to hire but how. A foreign company has broadly three ways to put people on the ground: an employer of record, a branch or other permanent establishment, or a Spanish subsidiary. Each route has different consequences for liability, payroll, Social Security registration, tax exposure and, later on, the cost and procedure of ending a contract.

Employer-of-record arrangements are quick to set up, which explains their popularity, but in Spain they deserve careful legal review. The law restricts the supply of workers to other companies to licensed temporary work agencies. An arrangement in which the client directs the work while a third party merely acts as the formal employer can be treated as unlawful, with joint liability for both companies and the right for employees to choose which of them becomes their permanent employer.

A branch keeps things simple at first but leaves the foreign parent directly exposed. A subsidiary takes longer to establish, but it gives the group a Spanish employer with full control over contracts, policies and its relationship with employee representatives.

This is why specialist advisers tend to start with the structure rather than the job descriptions. Suárez de Vivero, an employment law firm with offices in Barcelona and Madrid, builds its market entry and workforce structuring advice around that comparison, weighing employer-of-record models, representative structures and local entities before recruitment begins.

Moving people or hiring locally

EU membership simplifies part of the picture. Cypriot and other EU nationals can live and work in Spain without a work permit; if they stay longer than three months, they simply register with the Spanish authorities as EU citizens.

Many Cyprus-based groups, however, employ international teams that include non-EU nationals, and those employees need Spanish authorisation. For companies, the most relevant routes are usually the intra-corporate transfer permit and the highly qualified professional permit. Both are handled by a dedicated unit for large companies and strategic profiles, which is generally faster than the ordinary immigration channels, and spouses and children can usually apply at the same time.

Staff sent to Spain temporarily while remaining on a Cypriot payroll are treated as posted workers. Under EU rules they can stay in the Cypriot social security system for up to 24 months with an A1 certificate. The employer, however, must notify the posting to the Spanish labour authorities before it starts and respect the core Spanish terms during the assignment, including the minimum pay set by the applicable collective agreement, working-time limits and health and safety rules.

Whatever the route, practical steps such as obtaining a foreigner identity number, registering locally and setting up Spanish payroll take time, and they should be scheduled alongside the permit process rather than after it.

The collective agreement is the real rulebook

Foreign managers often read the Workers’ Statute and assume they have the full picture. In practice, the statute sets the floor and the sector collective agreement fills in most of the detail: salary scales by job category, working hours, holidays, allowances and seniority rules. Since the 2021 labour reform, expired agreements remain in force until they are replaced, so the agreement a company inherits on day one is likely to shape its terms for years.

Identifying the agreement that applies to the activity and the province should therefore come before any offer is made. In sectors such as technology or consultancy, more than one agreement can appear to fit, and the choice has a direct impact on salary floors and working hours. Getting it wrong usually means back-pay claims and, at times, a dispute with employee representatives over the classification of the whole team.

The real cost of a Spanish team

Salary benchmarks rarely tell the full story. Spanish employees are entitled to two extra payments a year, so annual salaries are often expressed in 14 instalments rather than 12. On top of gross pay, the employer pays Social Security contributions of roughly 30 per cent, depending on the activity and the risk profile of each role.

Exit costs belong in the same calculation. Since 2021, open-ended contracts are the norm and fixed-term contracts are allowed only for specific, justified causes. Dismissals are not at will: they must rest on a recognised cause and follow a formal procedure. A dismissal for objective reasons costs 20 days’ salary per year of service, up to 12 months’ pay, and an unfair dismissal costs 33 days per year, up to 24 months.

There is good news on the other side of the ledger. Executives and specialists who relocate to Spain may qualify for the special tax regime for inbound workers, widely known as the Beckham Law, which taxes Spanish employment income at a flat 24 per cent up to a generous annual income limit, for the year of arrival and the following five.

Working time and remote work

Daily time records are mandatory for every employee, including remote staff, and must be kept for four years. Remote work has its own rules as well: when it is regular, it requires a written agreement, the employer must cover the related expenses and employees have a legal right to digital disconnection. Groups used to flexible, outcome-based arrangements in Cyprus should build these requirements into their Spanish policies from the start.

Planning pays off

Spain rewards companies that arrive with a clear structure. Payroll, permits and contracts can all be set up quickly when the groundwork is done; fixing a poorly chosen vehicle or a misclassified team after the fact is slower and considerably more expensive. For Cyprus-based groups weighing their next European office, the employment architecture deserves the same attention as the tax and corporate plan. A practical approach is to appoint a single coordinator for permits, payroll and contracts, and to take advice on the employment set-up in parallel with the corporate one rather than after it.

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