Allegations made by British father Joshua Foster regarding his treatment while in custody in Cyprus following the tragic death of his young son, were rejected by police on Tuesday, who said an investigation into his claims had found no evidence to substantiate them.

“As part of our duty, we launched an investigation. From the official records in our possession, including visits and all the procedures followed, nothing emerged to substantiate the allegations,” police spokesman Vyron Vyronos told the Cyprus Mail.

“He was informed of his rights in his own language, both verbally and in writing.”

Vyronos said Foster had been informed of his right to legal representation and, after speaking to his wife, indicated that should he decide to exercise that right, he would do so when he appeared before the court.

“At the court, he was also asked by the court itself whether he wanted a lawyer and he said no. There was also an interpreter present in court,” he said.

Regarding Foster’s statement to police about the incident, Vyronos said the British national had read and signed it.

“In the statement he signed, which had been translated into English there is no mention of him swinging his son,” he said.

Father’s interview with the Daily Mail

Vyronos’ statement comes after Foster spoke to the Daily Mail over the weekend, an interview in which Foster alleged that a police officer taking his statement had suggested he had been “swinging” his son, which he denied and asked the officer to amend.

Foster, 37, made a string of allegations in the interview with the Daily Mail, speaking publicly for the first time about his experience with the Cypriot authorities following his son’s death on July 12.

He claimed police had discouraged him from obtaining legal representation and had incorrectly recorded his account of the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

The family also raised concerns over the assistance provided by the authorities in the aftermath of the tragedy, including an alleged two-week delay before Foster’s wife received psychological support.

Addressing allegations concerning the conditions of his detention, Vyronos said daily checks had been carried out at the detention facility.

“Under no circumstances did he sleep on the floor, and there is nothing to indicate that he was barefoot,” he said.

Consular authorities informed immediately

Vyronos added that the British consular authorities had been notified immediately, while the relevant psychological support services had also been informed and had seen Foster, his wife and his daughter almost immediately.

Regarding the hotel where the incident occurred, Vyronos confirmed that police had notified the relevant district local government organisation (EOA), requesting that it investigate the matter.

Foster was fined €3,000 by Paphos district court on October 16, having pleaded guilty to causing death through a rash or negligent act.

In delivering her sentencing decision, judge Froso Christodoulou distinguished Foster’s actions from instances of prolonged negligence or conscious indifference towards a child’s safety, describing the incident as a momentary but fatal error of judgement.

Meanwhile, an inquest into the death of his son, Jaxon Foster opened in Essex on November 13, with senior coroner Lincoln Brookes adjourning proceedings until January 6, 2027.