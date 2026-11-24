A bicommunal dance-drama performance arrives in Nicosia in early December, exploring violence against women, the power of finding a voice and the right to live free from fear. Titled M’akous?/ Beni Duyan?, which translates to Can You Hear Me?, it brings together 12 professional dancers to the stage of Pallas Theatre on December 5 and 6.

The production takes place at a particularly symbolic time, coinciding with the international 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, held annually from November 25 to December 10 to raise awareness and encourage action to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls.

All net proceeds from ticket sales will be shared equally between SPAVO and KAYAD, two organisations providing protection and assistance to women experiencing violence in the two communities of Cyprus.

Human stories expressed through dance

On stage, six Greek Cypriot and six Turkish Cypriot dancers will give voice through choreographies to experiences that many women struggle to express. Movement, music and stories will explore silence, isolation, fear but also resistance, courage and hope.

“Violence against women does not always leave visible marks,” say organisers. “It can take the form of a threat, an insult, unwanted physical contact or behaviour that controls, humiliates and restricts. It can gradually become part of everyday life, undermining self-confidence and stripping away independence. And while we often ask, ‘Why didn’t she leave?’, we rarely stop to consider what prevented her from doing so: fear, financial dependence, concern for her children or uncertainty about what tomorrow might bring.”

In this production, the body becomes the language of the dance drama, bringing to the surface stories women experience, no matter their community.

“Bringing together women from both communities of Cyprus gives the dance-drama a particularly powerful dimension,” organisers add. “Violence knows no language, nationality, borders or religion. It does not discriminate and can exist behind any door, even where everything appears perfectly normal. Through their art, the dancers highlight the shared experiences and emotions that connect women across communities, reminding us that every woman has the right to live in safety, freedom and dignity.”

The power of coming together

The performance also touches on the importance of community, support and listening, reflecting the collaborative efforts made behind the scenes that made the event a reality. Can you Hear Me? is the latest production from the creators of 20 plus One, first presented in 2022.

The concept, direction and choreography are by George Dimopoulos, with co-creation and dance movement therapy by Maria Charalambous. Dramaturgy is by Angelina Mitka, costume design by Marilena Foukaridou, and music by the late Giorgos Kolias, to whose memory the production pays tribute. The production’s powerful photographic imagery is captured by Haris Kyprianou, while creative design is by Mia Solou.

The 12 dancers are Zehra Koccat, Stavrina Charalambous, Dila Oranli, Stavriani Ttanti, Selsu Solman, Haris Georgiou, Hayal Gezer, Maria Andreou, Peren Varanogullari, Angelina Anastasiadou, Doğa Arifoğlu and Stefani Pastella.

The collaborative efforts continue as the initiative is held under the patronage of the European Parliament and is presented by the Mediterranean Institute of Gender Studies (MIGS) and the Home for Cooperation, with the support of Unficyp, the National Coordinating Body for the Prevention and Combating of Violence Against Women, the Aridemi Foundation, the Canadian, British and Indian High Commissions, the Italian embassy, the Cyprus Dance Movement Therapy Association and The Dance Central Dance School.

M’ Akous? – Beni Duyan?

Bicommunal dance drama on violence against women. December 5-6. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com