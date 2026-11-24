Consumer brands are increasingly using artificial intelligence to optimise prices and protect profit margins, potentially leaving inflation-weary shoppers with smaller Black Friday discounts.

Consumer brands are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to help set prices, hoping to reduce discounts to protect profit margins.

That could mean shallower bargains for inflation-weary US shoppers this holiday season, starting with Black Friday, an event synonymous with discounts, according to interviews with five firms that provide AI tools to brands and retailers.

It could also provide an additional headache for US consumers still grappling with inflation and tariff-fueled price hikes. Polls showed the rising cost of living under President Donald Trump was a top concern for voters in midterm elections that delivered the Democratic Party a sweeping majority in Congress.

Brands from Gap to Under Armour are using AI tools to manage inventory levels, recommend retail prices and figure out when and how steeply to discount products. Often, the tools conclude that companies can reduce discounts without dampening demand, the AI pricing firms told Reuters.

AI recommends fewer and smaller discounts

Software from retail decision-making company Impact Analytics, which counts Gap as a client, “generally shows you need fewer promos for less time on less products,” CEO Prashant Agrawal said. A Gap spokesperson said the brand uses Impact Analytics to make “more informed markdown decisions based on demand and inventory signals.”

Tools from AI pricing firm Kapnova advised a billion-dollar beauty brand to reduce this year’s Black Friday discount on a skincare product to 30% from an initially planned 40%, CEO James Sun said, declining to name the client due to confidentiality.

“As more companies understand their demand … and model it in a more rigorous way, the consumer will see less discounts on Black Friday,” Sun said.

Holiday sales are set to rise 4.2% versus 2025 to just over $1 trillion, National Retail Federation estimates show, though the bump would be largely attributable to an inflation rate currently at 3.7%.

How AI predicts consumer demand

The AI pricing firms’ algorithms use machine learning to synthesize sales data, inventory levels, competitors’ prices, weather and economic conditions to predict shifting demand in real time.

The technology isn’t completely new, but it has become more sophisticated over the past two years at predicting demand for products at specific prices, and adoption is ramping up, experts and industry executives say.

Tools from AI software company First Insight, whose customers include Under Armour and value chain Family Dollar, recently suggested that one brand scale back a buy-one-get-one promotion from 50% to 40% off, said founder Greg Petro, declining to name the client.

From budget retailers to luxury brands

Companies across the consumer spectrum are dabbling in AI, but few are openly discussing how they use it.

Under Armour and Family Dollar use First Insight to decide what to charge for a product and to estimate how price changes will affect sales, the retail technology company said. AI-driven planning platform Anaplan said LVMH-owned Tiffany LVMH.PA, Dolce & Gabbana, and Kering’s Yves Saint Laurent PRTP.PA use its software for pricing.

More than a dozen brands approached by Reuters, including Under Armour, Family Dollar, Tiffany, Dolce & Gabbana and Yves Saint Laurent, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

While human managers may be tempted to slash prices to clear stale inventory or lure in new shoppers, AI software “has the confidence to hold its nerve” when a lesser discount will do the trick, said Lindsay Fisher, co-founder of price optimization platform Sparkbox, which works with New Balance. New Balance did not respond to requests for comment.

The effects can be subtle, and “if done well … consumers won’t realize it’s happening,” said Ryan Orabone, a consultant at Spaulding Ridge who has built an AI pricing tool.

Smaller discounts risk consumer backlash

AI-informed pricing risks backlash from cash-strapped shoppers.

“It is controversial,” Sun, of Kapnova, conceded. “Consumers go, ‘We want those discounts,’ but retailers are getting smarter and smarter with AI.”

The technology is still emerging, and the full scale of its price impact is unknown. But the limited available data and anecdotal evidence suggest discounts may be getting more targeted.

In sportswear, the share of products discounted over the past year increased, but the average discount came down, data compiled by Centric Market Intelligence show. The average on-sale sports bra, for example, was discounted by 32%, against 36% the year before.

Walmart WMT.O has been using in-house machine-learning software to manage inventory since around 2019, while Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS.N and Ross Stores ROSS.Ohave used weather-forecasting AI tools to help plan inventory for at least two years.

AI-powered pricing tools are growing more common, said Martin Crepy, global head of consumer at consultancy Simon-Kucher. A 2025 survey by the firm showed that a third of companies now use AI pricing for demand forecasting, and 28% for real-time price optimization.

The ethical debate over dynamic pricing

Predictive algorithms typically stop short of pricing items differently for individual customers — a controversial practice that retailers like Walmart and Target TGT.Nhave said they don’t engage in, and which several states have taken steps to curb.

But tools that allow retailers to quickly change prices, often called dynamic pricing, sit “one layer removed” from personalized pricing, according to former McKinsey consultant and e-commerce executive Sofia Serra.

“There’s a legal and ethical question about it,” said Serra. “Regulation is still evolving.”