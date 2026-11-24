A driver was taken to hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a shopfront on Strovolos avenue in Nicosia.

The fire service said it received a call at 2.15am, with a rescue vehicle and crew from the Acropolis fire station dispatched to the scene.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of his vehicle under circumstances which are being investigated, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a shop window.

Firefighters used rescue equipment to free the driver from the vehicle before handing him over to ambulance personnel for transfer to the accident and emergency department of Nicosia general hospital.

The fire service responded to a total of 33 calls for assistance in the 24 hours to 6am on Tuesday, including 15 fires, 16 special service calls and two false alarms.