Kythreotis takes stake in new explosives trading venture

K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Limited has completed its acquisition of the business of Cyprus-based Explomin Imports-Exports Limited through Efexter Limited, a company in which it holds a 50 per cent stake, as part of a strategy to enter the import and trading of explosives market in Cyprus.

The acquisition was officially completed on November 23, 2026, following an agreement signed on January 21, 2025, according to an announcement by K. Kythreotis Holdings.

Under the deal, Efexter acquired Explomin’s business, including its interests in immovable property in Sia, in the Nicosia district, where warehouses, business premises and other facilities are located.

The transaction also covers equipment and existing stock, meaning Efexter has taken over the physical facilities and assets used in Explomin’s operations, together with its inventory.

The company said the €400,000 payment for the property and equipment has been settled in full.

However, the amount payable for the inventory has not yet been finalised, as the stock must first be counted and valued in accordance with the acquisition agreement.

That process is due to be completed, with the outstanding purchase price determined and paid by November 25, 2026.

The acquisition also involves the transfer to Efexter of the rights and obligations under existing employment contracts, in line with applicable legislation.

This excludes employment contracts that were terminated when the acquisition was completed.

K. Kythreotis Holdings said the transaction had been finalised after all the conditions set out in the acquisition agreement were fulfilled.

The deal forms part of the company’s strategic plan to expand into new business areas, with the aim of developing operations in the import and trading of explosives in Cyprus.

The company expects the acquisition to have a positive effect on its profitability, reflecting its 50 per cent shareholding in Efexter.

It also sees the investment as an opportunity to establish a presence in a new market segment, with scope for further growth and expansion into related activities.

The announcement did not provide a forecast of the additional revenue or profit the new business could generate.

K. Kythreotis Holdings said the acquisition was conducted at arm’s length, meaning the transaction was carried out on commercial terms between parties acting independently.

It added that the deal did not affect the interests of the company secretary or any designated person, as defined under Article 137(3) of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law.