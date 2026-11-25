A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after a two-car collision at the junction of Vati road and the Limassol-Platres road on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 7.25am when a car driven by a 46-year-old man, travelling with his two children aged 7 and 11, collided with the older man’s vehicle.

The 73-year-old was taken by ambulance to a private hospital in Limassol, where he remains in critical condition.

The other driver and his children were taken to Limassol general hospital for precautionary medical examinations.

Limassol traffic police are investigating.