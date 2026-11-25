US inflation likely jumped again in October, and data due on Wednesday will be key for Federal Reserve officials debating whether to raise interest rates next month and how to frame the likely rate ​path into next year.

But no one should expect quick agreement.

Fed policymakers and staff remain divided over whether inflation is being driven by overheating demand or by supply shocks that are likely to fade, and ‌even over whether the source of inflation matters, with their credibility on the line after a nearly six-year inflation overshoot.

The argument has been festering since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. Markets are poised for rate increases, perhaps as many as three in quick succession amid persistent inflation. But some analysts, and particularly members of the Trump administration, call the prospect of such a move by the Fed a mistake waiting to happen.

SHOCK AFTER SHOCK

The current inflation “shocks” are deliberate policy choices by Trump, first to impose steep tariffs last year and then to launch ​a war against Iran this year, a conflict that is still constraining oil shipments.

The resulting change in inflation has been clear to Fed officials, who aim to maintain inflation at a 2 per cent annual rate.

The inflation flowing from ​the COVID-19 pandemic peaked in June 2022 but had subsided sufficiently toward 2 per cent by September 2024 for the US central bank to lower borrowing costs.

Then, shortly after returning to the White ⁠House, Trump began imposing tariffs that threatened to boost import prices by 30 per cent or more — rates that were later tempered but are still seen as substantial.

The US-Israeli war with Iran, launched in February, added more pressure as global oil prices surged 50 per cent to about $120 a barrel.

Inflation increased.

Economists ​expect the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which the Fed uses for its target, to hit 3.8 per cent in October versus 2.3 per cent in March 2025. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy costs and is considered a better signal of trend inflation, is ​expected to be 3.2 per cent in October versus 2.6 per cent in March 2025.

Conventional wisdom holds that central bankers need not be concerned about price increases stemming from tariffs. Importers might make one-time adjustments, with no change in the underlying inflation trend. Similarly, oil and other commodity prices often fluctuate wildly, but their ups and downs tend to even out.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others contend that this set of circumstances is unfolding now and argue that the Fed should not raise rates to chase inflation that is likely to abate before long.

The Fed “has fallen into the trap of making backward-looking ​policy,” Robin Brooks, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, wrote recently. Brooks noted that oil prices, which were near $120 a barrel in October and will feed into Wednesday’s inflation reading, have fallen below $90 a barrel following the US midterm elections that changed control ​of Congress and led Trump to downplay further strikes against Iran.

“The idea that inflation isn’t coming down fast enough … is a bit silly, given all the supply shocks,” Brooks wrote.

Fed staff have reached a similar conclusion.

“Total inflation was expected to step down sharply next year ‌as energy prices ⁠decelerated,” staff told policymakers last month in an economic outlook that anticipated inflation returning close to target in 2028, the minutes of the central bank’s October 27-28 policy meeting showed.

STRONG DEMAND, COMPOUNDING SHOCKS

An increasing number of policymakers, however, regard supply-shock effects as less relevant than the fact that inflation has not been improving and seems to be in the process of becoming more broadly rooted.

Recent strong inflation and jobs data, coupled with healthy consumer spending, bullish economic growth and booming investment in artificial intelligence, have prompted markets to price in three more rate hikes. Together with the rate hike delivered in September, that monetary tightening would retrace the three cuts from 2025 and go ​a quarter of a percentage point higher.

“Fed communications continued to ​lean in a hawkish direction … with the debate increasingly ⁠centered on the pace, size and total magnitude of additional tightening rather than whether further rate increases are needed,” Deutsche Bank economists wrote this week, noting the hiking bias in the October meeting minutes. “Officials broadly viewed inflation risks as elevated amid resilient demand, accommodative financial conditions (at least prior to the recent stock market selloff), and the potential for AI investment to outstrip capacity.”

Fed staff, ​while expecting price pressures to ease, noted that years of high inflation had made rising inflation expectations a “salient” risk.

Policymakers’ concerns are varied.

Although his staff concluded that inflation is largely supply-driven, St. ​Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said he ⁠still sees demand playing a significant role, citing the economy growing above trend and the likelihood that “inflation persists meaningfully above 2 per cent, absent further removal of monetary policy accommodation.” He said several hikes are likely required.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, drawing on conversations with business executives across his district, said earlier this month that companies are prepared to pass along rising input prices.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee has focused on how booming AI investment is driving demand in ways that may be spilling into other prices, and has noted that services inflation — not typically influenced by ⁠energy costs or ​tariffs — has been above target and increasing.

In possibly the most dramatic call for rate hikes, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he felt the central ​bank risked allowing inflation psychology to take hold if it did not act — perhaps with a half-percentage-point rate hike in December to “shock” the public.

If inflation expectations seem anchored, he told CNBC last week, it’s partly contingent on the Fed following through on rate increases that investors now expect.

“It’s kind of heading in the ​wrong direction and spreading out,” Waller said. “Inflation has been above our target for over five years. So if you really want to get it down, you’ve got to start taking more aggressive actions.”