For every case of violence against women that reaches the authorities, many more remain silent, Human Rights Commissioner Maria Stylianou-Lottides said on Wednesday, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Citing data from the European Institute for Gender Equality, she said only 15 per cent of women in Cyprus who suffered intimate partner violence filed a complaint with the police.

In an increasingly digital world, she stressed the urgent need to implement a legal framework for protection.

This year, the United Nations’ message for 16 days of protest is Ensure Justice, Protect Victims, End Impunity.

She said the picture in Cyprus is worse than the European average, as 36.1 per cent of women have experienced physical violence, threats, or sexual violence, compared to 30.7 per cent in the EU, while 30 per cent have experienced violence from a partner or another family member, where the European average is around one in five women.

The Pancyprian Federation of Women’s Organisations (Pogo) will hold a series of events and discussions across Cyprus as part of this year’s campaign under the slogan Violence Has a Face.

“We aim to turn attention where it truly belongs: the responsibility of the perpetrators, the social attitudes that tolerate and justify violence, but also the institutional weaknesses that leave women exposed,” Pogo said.

Gender-based violence constitutes a serious violation of human rights, a public health issue and a manifestation of the gender inequalities that continue to exist in society, the Cyprus Psychologists’ Association (CPA) said.

“Responsibility for the violence lies solely with the perpetrator. It is not the result of women’s behaviour, choices, appearance or reactions,” it added.

It stressed the need for support measures, stressing that gender-based violence had serious and multifaceted consequences for women’s mental, physical, social and economic health, as well as for the wellbeing of their children who are exposed to it.

“Of particular concern is the lack of timely and adequate psychological support as well as specialised psychological assessment of victims,” it added.

The CPA said that women may be asked months after filing a report to recount their traumatic experiences, without having first received the necessary psychological support and without sufficient consideration being given to their mental state.

“Such practices may exacerbate the psychological burden and lead to secondary victimisation,” the CPA said.

The social welfare services’ Advisory Committee on the Prevention and Combating of Domestic Violence (ACDVV) described violence against women as the most serious form of gender discrimination, committed in the context of unequal power relations between men and women.

“The perpetrator is of a specific gender, which demonstrates the gender dimension of the phenomenon and makes violence against women one of the most widespread human rights violations in the world, with global pandemic dimensions,” the ACDVV said.

During the 2020 to 2025 period, the police recorded a total of 17 femicides.

“It is not enough to ask women to leave an abusive relationship. We must create the conditions for them to do so safely, without losing their home, their financial stability, their children or their access to justice,” ACDVV said.