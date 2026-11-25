Cyprus will seek greater EU support for affordable housing and faster construction, as Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou joins European counterparts in Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss ways to increase housing supply and attract investment.

The informal meeting of EU housing ministers, held under Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the EU, will focus on planning incentives, state land, faster building permits and new construction technologies, alongside financing for affordable and social housing.

According to the Interior Ministry, Ioannou will present Cyprus’ housing policies and call for European cooperation to deliver practical support while recognising the different needs of member states.

Particular attention will be given to small island economies such as Cyprus, where limited land availability, tourism and seasonal demand place additional pressure on housing supply and affordability.

Meanwhile, ministers will examine ways to attract public and private investment through the pan-European investment platform for affordable and sustainable housing, including better use of European and national financing instruments.

Discussions will also cover the renovation of existing properties, modern construction methods aimed at reducing building costs and delays, and measures to tackle homelessness and housing exclusion.

The meeting follows progress made during Cyprus’ EU Council presidency in the first half of 2026, when member states adopted their first Council conclusions dedicated to housing.

Ireland is seeking to build on that work, keeping affordable housing high on the European agenda.

The discussions come as Cyprus faces pressure to increase housing supply and speed up development approvals.

As previously reported, the Cyprus property developers association recently presented President Nikos Christodoulides with a 100-day plan aimed at tackling a backlog of housing applications.

The proposals include faster licensing procedures, binding deadlines and closer coordination between the authorities responsible for issuing permits.

At the same time, the government is seeking EU co-financing for a €70 million project to build 460 affordable rental homes on state land in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

Construction is scheduled to begin in December 2027, according to plans outlined by Ioannou earlier this month.

The government has also introduced housing schemes involving state land and planning incentives to encourage more affordable homes.

For Cyprus, the Dublin discussions offer an opportunity to link those domestic efforts with wider European funding and policy initiatives.

Meanwhile, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen will participate in the meeting, hosted by Irish Housing Minister James Browne.

The talks will also examine the European Affordable Housing Plan, introduced in December 2025, and proposed EU measures to address housing exclusion and homelessness.

For Ioannou, the priority will be ensuring that European housing policies take account of Cyprus’ particular challenges while helping member states increase supply, reduce construction costs and make homes more affordable.