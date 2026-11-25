Representatives of teaching unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek will meet President Nikos Christodoulides and Education Minister Athena Michaelidou later on Wednesday to discuss the teacher appointment system.

The meeting is set to take place at 12.30pm and is expected to discuss differing positions of the unions and the ministry on the matter.

Last week Christodoulides had snubbed a meeting with the teachers after they had refused to meet Michaelidou to discuss problems.

The new appointment system is due to come into operation as of September 1, 2027 after an old system allowing graduates registered on a list a position in public schools finally expired.

Later in the day the unions will again meet Michaelidou to discuss trips by high school students without adult supervision following the death of 17-year-old Kyriaki Athanasiou at the weekend in Kekopetria.