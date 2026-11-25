President Nikos Christodoulides will leave for Brussels on Wednesday to participate in the extraordinary European Council scheduled to be held on November 26 and 27.

The agenda of the European Council will include the EU budget for 2028 to 2034, as well as the continuation of funding for Ukraine.

Following an invitation from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Romanian President Nicusor Dan, Christodoulides will attend a leaders meeting on Thursday and will subsequently participate in the summit of Eurozone countries in an enlarged format and in the European Council.

As part of the European Council’s work, there will be an exchange of views with the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

This will be followed by a working lunch on the new budget and several bilateral and multilateral meetings, aiming at progress on it.

Budget discussions are scheduled to conclude on Friday, while at noon on the same day, Christodoulides and the other leaders will discuss the further financing of Ukraine for 2027, based on the recent proposal of the European Commission.

Christodoulides will be accompanied by the director general of development Poli Papavassiliou, the director of the presidential press office, the deputy director of the diplomatic office and other officials.