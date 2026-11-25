The goals of the new bicommunal programme “Green Cyprus – Voices for a Sustainable Future” are targeted at pupils and university students to promote joint solutions to environmental issues, the Greek Cypriot co-chair of the technical environment committee, Michalis Loizides said on Wednesday.

The initiative had been agreed upon at President Nikos Christodoulides’ recent meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.

Loizides emphasised the significance of the two leaders’ decision to resume activities involving younger children, noting that this group is often excluded from bicommunal interactions.

“The whole effort is about restarting cooperation between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots from the ages of 6 to 12, 12 to 18 and 18 and over,” he said.

Loizides referred to issues related to climate change, plant diseases and the foot and mouth disease, as well as the coronavirus, which he said showed that “in reality Cyprus is an ecological unity.”

On the university level, efforts will focus on renewable energy sources and the possibilities that exist in Cyprus for utilising wind, sun, geothermal energy, and the sea.

“The goal is to create a programme that has as much experiential action as possible, so that young people can work together either on research issues or on pilot applications,” he said.

With regard to the content of primary and secondary education levels, Loizides said that, in secondary education, children will learn about reducing and managing waste and protecting biodiversity.

For children in primary education, the programme will be focusing on raising awareness on water conservation issues and monitoring its consumption.

“We will give them all the ways to reduce water consumption at home and they will be responsible for transferring it to their home, to their relatives and to their parents and to other families,” he said.

Asked about the implementation of the programme, Loizides said that the goal was for the groups to consist of students from both communities.

He said that the plan was to proceed with the creation of three to four groups on the Greek Cypriot side and a corresponding number of groups in the occupied north.

“These children will be supported by people who are knowledgeable about the subject and will be able to develop specific research activities, which we are currently building,” he said.

There will be experts and mentors who will create the infrastructure for laboratory and pilot applications, with the young people benefitting both from their training and from their contact with young people from the other community, both at the peace-building level and at the research and scientific level.

“They will be together. That is the goal,” he said.

When asked about the venues where the meetings of children and youth will take place, he referred to the Imagine programme, which he explained was terminated due to difficulties in transporting children from both communities, especially those below 18.

He noted that cooperation at the university level is easier, since the students are over 18 and could decide about their involvement in the programme themselves.

Loizides explained that initially the development of the programme’s topics can be established on a single community basis, noting that the intention is “to propose to the two leaders the transfer, as was done in the past, and communication between the young children of the two sides.”