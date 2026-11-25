Philomena Cunk strikes again. The only problem with Cunk on Cinema is that if you binge-watch it, it takes less than an hour and a half.

In Cunk on Cinema, Philomena takes us on another straight-faced journey into the depths of film making, how it all started and where we are now.

Philomena tells us that nothing compares to humanity’s finest creation – cinema – not even growing the Great Wall of the Chinese or inventing global warning.

In this six-episode mini (I wish it were longer) series, we look at a world where men can be heroes, bullets only sting a bit and no one ever goes to the toilet.

“When you’re trying to get inside a character, which hole do you enter by?” And although you know Benedict Cumberbatch is in on the joke, it is a scene you will want to rewatch again and again.

Philomena interviews experts in the field, from cinematographers to directors, actors to critics, baffling them with her birdbrained questions about Ian Hitchcock and Marvin Scorcese.

Diane Morgan never fails to entertain as the dim journalist who sets off to educate her viewers by asking the most ridiculous questions and stating facts riddled with malapropisms. It had me once again sitting on the edge of my chair so I wouldn’t miss a single joke in this rapid fire of gags.

Absurdity aside, the script is clever, combining fact with humour, preposterous questions with serious answers, deadpan humour and bewildered responses.

So, grab a beer and some nibbles you won’t choke on, and be prepared to be left wanting more.

Cunk on Cinema is streaming on Netflix, along with Cunk on Life and Cunk on Earth in case you missed them. Cunk on Britain can be found on BBC.