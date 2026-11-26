Alpha Bank has confirmed an interim dividend of 5.55 cents per share for the 2026 financial year, with shareholders set to receive 5.28 cents after the applicable withholding tax.

Specifically, the lender said the gross dividend would amount to €0.0556127232 per share, excluding the 23,105,232 treasury shares held by the bank.

The total gross distribution remains €124,198,692.47, in line with the amount initially announced on September 30, 2026.

The bank said the dividend had been calculated before the deduction of the applicable five per cent withholding tax under Articles 61, 62 and 64 of Greek Law 4172/2013, as currently in force.

After the tax deduction, the net cash dividend payable to shareholders will amount to €0.0528320870 per share.

The distribution concerns the 2026 financial year and follows the bank’s earlier announcement outlining the interim payment.