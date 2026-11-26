Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles late on Wednesday, striking a shopping centre and two other buildings, with warnings for residents to remain in shelters still in place, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Reuters witnesses said there had been two series of loud explosions in the city.

Klitschko said on Telegram that the attack was continuing and warned residents to remain in shelters. Four people were wounded, with two in serious condition, he added.

Klitschko said missiles had struck a shopping centre and two other buildings on the east side of the Dnipro River bisecting the city. He said one building had been badly damaged.

Russian forces have been hitting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities regularly since September. On Thursday, another strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, injured three people and there were others trapped under rubble, the city’s mayor said.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that intelligence showed Russian forces were preparing a major new strike on Ukraine.

Both Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilian sites.