To mark World University Sports Day, Allwyn Cyprus, in collaboration with the Cyprus University Sports Federation and the University of Cyprus, organised the ‘Set Your Limits’ initiative, which placed responsible gaming and player safety at the centre of the campaign, whilst messaging in a language that resonates with young audiences.

Through Allwyn’s information and awareness-raising campaign, the University of Cyprus campus was transformed into a venue where sport, fun and responsibility ‘came together’ for a day. As part of this, students took part in original challenges and team-building games, shared knowledge and special moments with their friends and got to meet leading Cypriot athletes in person.

The ‘I Know My Limits’ kiosk took centre stage, where Allwyn raised awareness among all participants about the principles of responsible gaming through short, interactive quizzes and other activities.

Such offerings clearly highlighted that setting limits is the most fundamental prerequisite for ensuring that gambling remains safe and enjoyable.

The ‘Set Your Limits’ campaign was launched as part of Allwyn’s long-standing commitment to promoting responsible gaming, which focuses on raising awareness, prevention and fostering a culture of responsibility.

At the same time, it reaffirms the company’s ongoing support for sport and the younger generation, through initiatives that combine participation, education and social contribution.