A Kenyan court ruled on Thursday that the government had breached parts of the constitution in allowing the construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility at a military air base in central Kenya, a project that has sparked deadly protests.

The court also ordered that any further works at the quarantine facility be stopped until the government met conditions such as disclosing details contained in the agreement it entered into with the US government.

A spokesperson for Kenya’s health ministry and the US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 50-bed tented facility, located inside Laikipia Air Base near the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki, was intended to quarantine people exposed to the Ebola virus, including US citizens.

Kenyans staged angry protests against it, fearing the spread of the deadly disease from Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of the latest outbreak, which is the second-largest on record.

Seven American aid workers were quarantined at the Kenyan facility in July after being in Congo to help tackle Ebola.

Judge says locals left in the dark

High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi said the government ought to have sought public input before signing the agreement with the US for the Ebola facility.

“The petitioners, the people of Kenya and, more significantly, the residents of Laikipia County have been left with the position of persons standing outside the sealed wooden window, straining to discern what is taking place on the other side,” Nyaundi said in her ruling.

“They are aware that the decisions affecting their community are being made and implemented, yet they have been denied any meaningful opportunity to know, interrogate or participate in those decisions.”

Kenya’s High Court had temporarily suspended the facility’s construction in late May and later found Health Minister Aden Duale in contempt for failing to comply with orders halting construction. Duale subsequently told the court he had ordered an immediate halt to construction and related activity at the site.

The government has said the facility is meant to support Ebola preparedness and to isolate or quarantine people exposed to the virus as part of wider public health contingency planning.

President William Ruto said in June that he had approved the facility after US President Donald Trump asked Kenya to support it, citing decades of cooperation with Washington on health programmes.

Kenya hoping to be declared ebola-free next month

Kenya reported its first imported case of the Bundibugyo Ebola strain in early October in a traveller who had arrived from Congo via Uganda.

As of mid-November, the country had recorded two deaths and seven other cases, all of whom recovered.

No new case has been reported since October 19, with a 42-day countdown to declaring the country Ebola-free starting in mid-November after its last patient was discharged.