Two food delivery riders were attacked in Limassol on Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday morning, the police said on Thursday.

The first incident, the police said, occurred at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, when two people who were riding a scooter apprehended a 28-year-old delivery rider, stealing from him two mobile phones and a wallet which contained personal documents.

Later in the evening, the complainant reported that he had found one of his mobile phones and his wallet near the scene of the attack.

The second incident occurred at 12.30am, when two people who were riding a motorcycle grabbed the mobile phone of a 26-year-old delivery rider.

He reported that when he tried to stop them, the assailants “attempted to extort money” from him and beat him. He was taken to the Limassol general hospital for treatment.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Fitiris suggested giving riders ‘red button’ to inform police of attacks

The two incidents are the latest of many similar such cases, with Justice Minister Costas Fitiris having last month suggested that food delivery riders each be given a “red button”, which they can press in the event of them being attacked by members of the public, to immediately inform the police of an attack.

He also moved to stress that the motive behind the frequent assaults of delivery drivers is not racism, saying that “we found that there are also independent distributors who have a lot of money on them, and most of the time, I estimate that the motives are robbery and not racism”.

Meanwhile, human rights commissioner Maria Stylianou Lottides said of the most recent spate of attacks that she had written to police chief Themistos Arnaoutis, saying that while she appreciates that the police have already taken measures, “the repetition of the attacks makes it necessary to systematically evaluate their effectiveness”.

Lottides called on police to conduct ‘comprehensive’ investigation

She also expressed doubt regarding Fitiris’ plan for the rollout of “red buttons”, saying that “responsibility for workers’ safety belongs to the competent authorities and the delivery companies, and cannot be transferred to the delivery riders themselves through instructions for them to protect themselves”.

Additionally, she called on the police to conduct “an immediate and comprehensive investigation” into the latest round of attacks and the possible motives behind them, as well as conducting a “review of policing plans” and a “mapping of high-risk areas”.

She said that the police must also ensure that there are “accessible reporting channels for victims”, including that “removal of language barriers”, as well as a “systematic recording of cases to identify recuring patterns of attacks”.