How can a nation prepare its economy, institutions and next generation of leaders for a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence?

This question was at the heart of a distinguished academic and public policy dialogue hosted by the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo), welcoming Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus and Chairman of the National AI Taskforce, for a presentation on Cyprus’ national artificial intelligence policy.

Entitled “Applied Intelligence for a Human Future – Cyprus’ National AI Strategy 2032”, the presentation explored how Cyprus intends to harness artificial intelligence to strengthen economic competitiveness, accelerate scientific discovery, modernize public services and expand opportunities for its citizens.

The event brought together the perspectives of national policymaking, computer science, liberal arts and higher education, connecting the development of Cyprus’ AI policy with the educational needs of a new generation.

From national AI policy to national transformation

Skourides outlined the strategic direction of Cyprus’ National AI Strategy 2032, explaining how the country aims to position itself as a trusted AI hub in the Eastern Mediterranean through responsible innovation, research excellence, industry adoption, talent development and effective governance.

The presentation addressed the importance of translating national policy into tangible capabilities and economic opportunities, while ensuring that technological progress remains aligned with human values, societal needs and European principles.

Central to this vision is a human-centric approach to artificial intelligence: one in which technology augments human capabilities, strengthens decision-making and creates opportunities without diminishing human responsibility or oversight.

The Chief Scientist also highlighted the importance of preparing society, businesses, researchers and public institutions for the structural changes that artificial intelligence is bringing to economies and labour markets.

AUB Mediterraneo: developing talent for an AI-enabled world

The event also highlighted the important role universities can play in preparing the next generation to participate in an increasingly complex technological, economic and policy environment.

Through its interdisciplinary AI Literacy course, AUB Mediterraneo brings together computer science and the liberal arts, encouraging students to examine artificial intelligence not only as a technological capability but also through its ethical, social, economic and governance implications.

The academic approach provides a foundation for developing graduates who can transcend traditional disciplinary boundaries, critically evaluate emerging technologies and understand their implications for society.

By connecting classroom learning with real national policy discussions, AUB Mediterraneo offers students an opportunity to understand how governments assess technological opportunities, balance innovation with safeguards and translate strategic ambitions into public policy.

Such an approach can help develop a new generation of researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs, policymakers and business leaders equipped with both technological literacy and the critical thinking required to address complex societal challenges.

© Constantinos Larkos

Connecting academic learning with real-world policymaking

Following his presentation, Skourides participated in a panel discussion with Dr Rafael Papallas, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, and Dr Ana Ilievska, Assistant Professor of Global Liberal Arts, who jointly teach AUB Mediterraneo’s AI Literacy course with Dr Claudia Franzè.

The interdisciplinary discussion connected the technical potential of artificial intelligence with questions concerning responsible adoption, human agency, ethics and the role of public policy.

The engagement demonstrated how universities can bring contemporary national policy challenges into the learning environment, allowing students to explore the relationship between technological innovation, economic development and societal responsibility.

It also underscored the importance of continuous dialogue between policymakers and academia in developing the knowledge, skills and institutional capabilities required for the AI era.

© Constantinos Larkos

Human capital at the centre of national transformation

Cyprus’ journey towards becoming a trusted AI-enabled economy requires more than advanced infrastructure, research investment and technological adoption. It also requires people capable of developing, governing and applying artificial intelligence responsibly.

Universities have a particularly important role in this transformation, serving as environments where scientific knowledge, interdisciplinary thinking, entrepreneurial capabilities and public policy understanding can converge.

The dialogue at AUB Mediterraneo illustrated how national AI policy and academic innovation can complement one another in preparing future generations for the opportunities and responsibilities of an AI-enabled society.

Ultimately, the future of artificial intelligence will be determined not only by the capabilities of the technologies we create, but also by the knowledge, values and judgement of the people who develop, govern and apply them.

Preparing those people today is an investment in the future of Cyprus.