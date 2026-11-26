The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has informed its members of two investment opportunities being promoted by Sofia Municipality, involving the construction of new parking facilities and the development of a thermal spa complex in the Bulgarian capital.

The first project concerns a concession for eight new parking facilities, providing approximately 3,150 spaces across seven districts of Sofia.

The municipality is preparing a tender process open to international construction and infrastructure companies, with the sites potentially awarded through one or several concessions.

The official procedure is expected to be launched in the coming months, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027.

The second opportunity involves the proposed Chepintsi Thermal Park, situated approximately 11 kilometres from Sofia city centre.

The project covers around 22 hectares of municipal land and already has an approved development plan, alongside access to a natural artesian mineral-water source.

The water has a temperature of approximately 49 degrees Celsius and a flow rate of six litres per second, providing the basis for a potential thermal tourism and wellness development.

Possible facilities include thermal pools, a wellness and spa hotel, leisure and sports facilities, as well as other related amenities.

Sofia Municipality is seeking an investment partner to work with it on the project’s design, financing, construction and operation through an appropriate long-term partnership arrangement.

Keve said interested companies could obtain further information by contacting Olga Stoichkova at Sofia Municipality by email.