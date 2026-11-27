This weekend seems to be all about festive events, and it is not much of a surprise as we roll into the month of Christmas. Music performances, carol singing and twinkly lights will shine across the island, and Larnaca Municipality has planned a special event for this Saturday night.

Europe Square will once again host the city’s bright Christmas tree, and an exciting lighting ceremony is coming up. The municipality has invited Paraskevi Anastasiou to lead the programme this year, welcoming performances by the Municipal Youth Philharmonic Band, the Municipal Children’s Choir and the Municipal Vocal Ensemble.

Dance performances will also entertain visitors with festive choreographies and tunes, performed by dance schools Athanasia and Aliki Perdiou. The festivities will begin at 5.30pm as night falls along the coastline, and the programme’s highlight will be a concert by the beloved Greek singer Kostis Maraveyas, who will entertain the crowds with festive songs, his hit music and Christmas covers to spread the holiday cheer throughout Larnaca.

Larnaca Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Performances by Municipal bands, choirs and dance schools, plus a concert by Kostis Maraveyas. November 28. Europe Square, Larnaca. 5.30pm